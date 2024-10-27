Fort Bend County Libraries Book Sale

People who love books, people who love bargains, and people who need to get rid of some spare change will find low prices on books for children and teens, fiction and non-fiction books for adults, classics, graphic novels, inspirational books, romance novels, science fiction, and textbooks, as well as audiobooks, music CDs, movie DVDs, and even puzzles. The selection also includes large-print books and books in Spanish.

Cash or checks are accepted at the book sale; credit cards cannot be accepted. Money raised by the Friends of the Library Book Sale provides funding for special adult and children’s programs, cultural events, and staff development and continuing-education programs for library employees.

Donations of gently-used books, DVDs, and CDs are always welcome, and may be taken to the library during regular business hours. All contributions are tax-deductible. Membership applications will be available for people who would like to join the Friends of George Memorial Library.

The FBCL Book Festival celebrates books, authors, and the importance of literature to the imaginations of children and adults alike. Along with the Friends of the George Memorial Library Book Sale, the celebration will include an exciting line-up of authors, performances, and workshops. The schedule of activities for the FBCL Book Festival may be viewed on the libraries’ website, www.fortbend.lib.tx.us