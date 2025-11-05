Fort Bend County Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

Fort Bend County to Honor Veterans at Annual Veterans Day Ceremony

The event will recognize local heroes and celebrate the 250th Birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps

WHAT:

Fort Bend County Judge KP George invites members of the media and the community to attend the County’s Annual Veterans Day Ceremony honoring the service and sacrifice of our nation’s veterans. This year’s ceremony will also include a special recognition of the 250th Birthday of the United States Marine Corps, honoring the service and legacy of all Marines who have faithfully defended our nation under the proud motto “Semper Fidelis” — Always Faithful.

WHEN:

Monday, November 10, 2025

1:00 p.m.

WHERE:

Gus George Academy – Patton Hall

1521 Eugene Heimann Circle

Richmond, TX 77469

Who:

Fort Bend County Judge KP George

Guest Speaker: Greg Babst, Director of Homeland Security & Emergency Management

Mark Ned, Director of Veteran Services

Local veterans, military families, and community leaders

WATCH LIVE:

The ceremony will be streamed live at: www.youtube.com/@fortbendcountytexas