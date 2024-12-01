Food for Healthier Brain

You are what you eat! Join us on Monday, January 13 at 2 PM to learn about the right fuel for your brain health and ways to incorporate more high-quality vitamin-rich foods in your everyday diet. This engaging and informative presentation is made by training specialists at Amazing Place. They are a non-profit dedicated to helping families with the challenges of dementia and Alzheimer’s and to fostering brain health.
Info
Maud Smith Marks Branch Library 1815 Westgreen Blvd, Katy, Texas 77450
Education, Festival