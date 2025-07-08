Get ready for Flight School 25—Royal High School’s Freshman Orientation! This is a great opportunity to learn about high school and build relationships to help you be successful.
Join us for a fun and informative afternoon featuring:
Food trucks
Games and activities
School ID photos
Class t-shirts for $10 (cash only)
Don’t miss this chance to kick off high school with confidence and connect with fellow Falcons!
Use the QR code or go to http://bit.ly/4jL8k2r to RSVP today!
Royal High School 34499 Royal Boulevard, Brookshire, Texas 77423
