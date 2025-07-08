Get ready for Flight School 25—Royal High School’s Freshman Orientation! This is a great opportunity to learn about high school and build relationships to help you be successful.

Join us for a fun and informative afternoon featuring:

Food trucks

Games and activities

School ID photos

Class t-shirts for $10 (cash only)

Don’t miss this chance to kick off high school with confidence and connect with fellow Falcons!

Use the QR code or go to http://bit.ly/4jL8k2r to RSVP today!