Flight School 25—Royal High School’s Freshman Orientation

Get ready for Flight School 25—Royal High School’s Freshman Orientation! This is a great opportunity to learn about high school and build relationships to help you be successful.

Join us for a fun and informative afternoon featuring:

 Food trucks

 Games and activities

 School ID photos

 Class t-shirts for $10 (cash only)

Don’t miss this chance to kick off high school with confidence and connect with fellow Falcons!

Use the QR code or go to http://bit.ly/4jL8k2r to RSVP today!

Royal High School 34499 Royal Boulevard, Brookshire, Texas 77423
281-934-2215
http://bit.ly/4jL8k2r
