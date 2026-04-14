Fleet Week Houston in La Porte - Sylvan Beach Naval Showcase

The City of La Porte is proud to announce the upcoming Sylvan Beach Naval Showcase as part of the historic, first-of-its-kind Fleet Week Houston. This celebration will bring over 1,000 service members from the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard to our region.

We invite you to view our official promo video here: https://canva.link/29a6d8rq8p38a26.

Exclusive Media Opportunity: Parade of Ships VIP Breakfast

In addition to the public showcase, we are hosting a VIP, invite-only breakfast for a special viewing of the Parade of Ships:

Date: Wednesday, April 15

Event: Parade of Ships Viewing

Availability: We have a strictly limited number of media spots available for this exclusive event.

Reservations will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. If you would like to attend, please respond to this email as soon as possible to secure your spot.

Sylvan Beach Naval Showcase Event Details

The public is invited to experience a high-energy, family-friendly day along the waterfront.

When: Sunday, April 19, from 10 AM to 3 PM

Where: Sylvan Beach Park, 636 N Bayshore Drive, La Porte, TX 77571

Cost: Free to the public

Featured Highlights Include:

LCAC Demonstration: A Navy Landing Craft Air Cushion amphibious vehicle display.

Coast Guard Search & Rescue: Real-world rescue techniques performed by elite crews.

Live Music: Performances by the Quantico Marine Corps Band.

Military Working Dogs & Martial Arts: Highly trained K9 teams and Marine Corps hand-to-hand combat displays.

Interactive Exhibits: Close-up looks at military vehicles and equipment.