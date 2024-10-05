First Annual Costume Swap - Shop Day

Did you donate a costume to our First Annual Costume Swap- Drop off Week?

Get ready! It's time to Shop!

Don't forget to bring your voucher to the shop to pick out a new costume. One costume per voucher. Those who donated to the Swap Drop-Off week will get first dibs at shopping at 11am and those without a ticket at 1pm.

At the swap event, attendees can pick out a costume with their ticket from available costumes in a variety of sizes and styles.

***RESPOOK, REWEAR, RESCARE! Participate in the swap and help keep costumes out of landfills! Because most costumes are made from polyester and plastics and are not recyclable, each year roughly 2,000 tons of costumes end up in the trash.*****Remember- even if you do not find a costume you like this year- your donation helped another find a great costume!