Katy ISD Education Foundation Announces Fireflies & Foodtrucks

Tickets on Sale Now for November 13 Katy Beer Garden Event

(Katy, TX) – The Katy ISD Education Foundation announces this year's annual Fireflies & Foodtrucks fundraising event on Thursday, November 13, 6 – 9 P.M. at Katy Beer Garden The event will feature live entertainment, all-access to Houston-area food trucks, plus a specially curated Katy Beer Garden beverage selection. The Katy ISD Education Foundation recently celebrated awarding $514,000 in grants to Katy ISD teachers all around the district. Proceeds from Fireflies & Foodtrucks will directly impact the number of grants awarded this spring.

Event admission is $50 per person. Groups of 6 or more receive a 10% discount with code partypack25.

Early event sponsors include Title Sponsor, VLK Architects along with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, PBK Architects, Thompson & Horton, Stewart Builders, Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union, Arcadis, Stantec, Members Choice Credit Union, HKS, DBR, Hellas Construction, Satterfield & Pon tikes, Goldstar Transport, Matt Schomburg State Farm, Adico, Anslow Bryant, Dally + Associates, Drymalla, Edge Engineering and Science, Gamma Construction, Pieper Houston Electric, Salas O’Brien, Specialized Building Systems, UES, Whiting Turner Contracting Company, Matrix Structural Engineers, Unify Energy Solutions, Gulf Coast Educators Federal Credit Union, LTY Engineers, Stifel Public Finance, Tarkett, Allen Boone Humphries Robinson. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available and include incentives commensurate with the sponsor level.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://tinyurl.com/firefliestix25. For information, contact the Katy ISD Education Foundation at 281-396-2461, foundation@katyisd.org. Fireflies & Foodtrucks is an adults-only event.