Find Your Frequency Run - Katy

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HOKA has teamed up with DICK’S House of Sport and Timeless Runners to celebrate Global Running Day. Together, we fly higher.

Bring your own crew or come meet a new one. However you show up, you’ll be part of something bigger.

Timeless Runners will lead the run experience, bringing the energy, community, and vibes for a special morning of movement and connection.

Upon arrival, you’ll choose a color crew that matches your frequency for the run.

Whether you’re pushing the pace or just here for the vibes, there’s a place for you with this crew.

Event Schedule

8:00–8:30 AM

Check-in, demo footwear fitting + crew selection

8:30–9:15/9:30 AM

Group run experience

9:15/9:30–11:00 AM

Hang time, continued demos, music, custom ice cream flavors + more

Guests will have the opportunity to test HOKA footwear on the group run, connect with fellow runners, and experience high-energy moments designed to engage all the senses, including giveaways and special surprises along the way.