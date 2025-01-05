Missouri City Branch Library

Fort Bend County Libraries

Financial Literacy for Teens: Introduction to Credit Cards

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) offers programs specifically designed for high school-aged teens in grades 9 through 12. This spring, FBCL will host a free series of Financial Literacy workshops designed to give teens a better understanding of personal finances, credit cards, and money-management skills that will help them succeed in the adult world after high-school graduation.

The series of classes will be presented by Fort Bend County Extension Agent Janelle Johnson. Each month, the topic will be repeated at three different FBCL locations. Registration is required.

This class will delve more deeply into the use of credit cards. Students will learn how they work and how to avoid debt. They will also receive tips for using credit cards smartly and responsibly.

Info

Missouri City Branch Library 1530 Texas Parkway, Missouri City, Texas 77489
Festival
to
Google Calendar - Financial Literacy for Teens: Introduction to Credit Cards - 2025-03-20 16:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Financial Literacy for Teens: Introduction to Credit Cards - 2025-03-20 16:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Financial Literacy for Teens: Introduction to Credit Cards - 2025-03-20 16:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Financial Literacy for Teens: Introduction to Credit Cards - 2025-03-20 16:00:00 ical