Financial Literacy for Teens: Credit Management

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) offers programs specifically designed for high school-aged teens in grades 9 through 12. This spring, FBCL will host a free series of Financial Literacy workshops designed to give teens a better understanding of personal finances, credit cards, and money-management skills that will help them succeed in the adult world after high-school graduation.

The series of classes will be presented by Fort Bend County Extension Agent Janelle Johnson. Each month, the topic will be repeated at three different FBCL locations. Registration is required.

Students will learn how credit cards, loans, and credit scores work. They will also hear about strategies for using credit wisely while avoiding excessive debt.