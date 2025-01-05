Financial Literacy for Teens: Budgeting 101

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) offers programs specifically designed for high school-aged teens in grades 9 through 12. This spring, FBCL will host a free series of Financial Literacy workshops designed to give teens a better understanding of personal finances, credit cards, and money-management skills that will help them succeed in the adult world after high-school graduation.

The series of classes will be presented by Fort Bend County Extension Agent Janelle Johnson. Each month, the topic will be repeated at three different FBCL locations. Registration is required.

In this class, teens will learn how to create and stick to a budget by tracking income and expenses, prioritizing needs over wants, and saving for future goals.