It's time to grab your friends and enjoy a stylish midday break of fashion, fun, and philanthropy at Safari Texas in the beautiful Magnolia Ballroom. Feast on Fashion features the latest looks and from beloved area boutiques, all modeled in a lively runway show you won’t want to miss.

Guests will enjoy a delicious luncheon, beverage service, a silent auction, a raffle, and our featured boutique pop-up shopping – before and after the fashion show—with fabulous finds for women, men and teens. There truly is something for everyone, and no one goes home empty-handed!

Most importantly, your attendance helps make a difference. All proceeds support the programs and daily operations of Rosenberg-Richmond Helping Hands, furthering our vision that no child goes to bed hungry and ensuring local families have access to food, clothing, and hope when they need it most.

🎟️ Tickets sell out quickly—don’t wait to reserve yours!

Thank you for your continued support and for helping us serve our community in style. For questions regarding the event or making a donation, please contact Becky Watts at Becky@roserichhelpinghands.org | 713.542.0706. Learn more about our mission at www.roserichhelpinghands.org.