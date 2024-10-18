fbsco.jpg

FBCSO Halloween Trunk-or-Treat

Spooky Season is back! 

Mark your calendars for the FBCSO and J.J.A.C.'s (Juvenile Justice Advisory Council) 2nd Annual Halloween Trunk-or-Treat.

The family-friendly event will take place on Friday, October 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Gus George Law Enforcement Academy parking lot! 

Enjoy trunk-or-treating, music, and check out emergency vehicles for a fun and safe alternative to traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating.

We can't wait to see you there!

Gus George Law Enforcement Academy 1521 Eugene Heimann Cir, Richmond, Texas 77469
