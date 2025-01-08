FBISD

FBISD Small Business Enterprise Program: Vendor Workshop

The FBISD Small Business Enterprise Program will host an in-person workshop on January 16 for vendors and small businesses that are interested in doing business with the district.

The workshop will begin at 2 p.m. at the James Reese Career and Technical Center (12300 University Blvd., Sugar Land 77479). All interested parties register here.

Items on the agenda include:

  • Upcoming 2023 Bond projects
  • FBISD Transition Services empower students with disabilities to reach employment goals
  • Partnership opportunities with Houston Community College, City of Houston, Port of Houston, U. S. Small Business Administration, Harris Health and Metro
  • Business-to-business networking session

To learn more, visit www.fortbendisd.gov/sbep or email jeanette.boleware@fortbendisd.gov.

James Reese Career and Technical Center 12300 University Blvd, Sugar Land, Texas 77479
