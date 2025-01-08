FBISD Small Business Enterprise Program: Vendor Workshop

The FBISD Small Business Enterprise Program will host an in-person workshop on January 16 for vendors and small businesses that are interested in doing business with the district.

The workshop will begin at 2 p.m. at the James Reese Career and Technical Center (12300 University Blvd., Sugar Land 77479). All interested parties register here.

Items on the agenda include:

Upcoming 2023 Bond projects

FBISD Transition Services empower students with disabilities to reach employment goals

Partnership opportunities with Houston Community College, City of Houston, Port of Houston, U. S. Small Business Administration, Harris Health and Metro

Business-to-business networking session

To learn more, visit www.fortbendisd.gov/sbep or email jeanette.boleware@fortbendisd.gov.