FBISD Small Business Enterprise Program: Vendor Workshop

The FBISD Small Business Enterprise Program will host an in-person workshop on January 16 for vendors and small businesses that are interested in doing business with the district.
The workshop will begin at 2 p.m. at the James Reese Career and Technical Center (12300 University Blvd., Sugar Land 77479). All interested parties register here.
Items on the agenda include:
- Upcoming 2023 Bond projects
- FBISD Transition Services empower students with disabilities to reach employment goals
- Partnership opportunities with Houston Community College, City of Houston, Port of Houston, U. S. Small Business Administration, Harris Health and Metro
- Business-to-business networking session
To learn more, visit www.fortbendisd.gov/sbep or email jeanette.boleware@fortbendisd.gov.
