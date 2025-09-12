FBCL Teen Advisory Group (TAG) at Cinco Ranch Branch

TAG is made up of teens from our community who actively promote teen library services to their peers and participate in creating and implementing teen library programming. Each TAG member serves for one school year (September – May). Being a member of TAG includes attending TAG meetings, planning, promoting, and presenting teen library programs, and writing brief book recommendations. TAG members will develop skills like communication, collaboration, time management, and leadership.
Requirements to Apply:
- High School Grades 9-12 (2025-2026 School Year)
- 1 letter of recommendation from a non-relative adult due by application deadline
- Available 5 hours per month to attend meetings and other TAG events
- A love of, or enjoyment of, Fort Bend County Libraries
Info
CRBL
Cinco Ranch Branch Library 2620 Commercial Center Boulevard, Cinco Ranch, Texas
Festival