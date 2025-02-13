FBCL Presents Dementia Conversations Program

Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library will present an informational program, “Dementia Conversations: Driving, Doctor Visits, and Legal & Financial Planning,” on Tuesday, February 25, from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, in Room 2C of the library, located at 1001 Golfview in Richmond.

Ryan Gant, from the Fort Bend County Health & Services department, will provide an overview of dementia. Learn about challenges that can be faced, such as driving and doctor visits. Gant will also share information on legal and financial planning for caregivers.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications office (281-633-4734).