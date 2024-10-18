FBCL Book Festival 2024

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Book Festival celebrates books, authors, and the importance of literature to the imagination. Participants may attend the whole day, or they can choose which individual session(s) they would like to attend.

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) will feature this year’s “Community Reads” author Stacey Swann as the headliner at the annual Book Festival 2024, which takes place on Saturday, November 16, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, at George Memorial Library in Richmond.

The keynote address by Stacey Swann will take place from 1:00 to 2:00 pm, in the Meeting Room of the library. Additional presentations, workshops, author appearances, and a live dance performance are planned throughout the event.