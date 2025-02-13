FBCL: African American Family History Research Program

Researching African-American family histories may present special challenges for the genealogical researcher. Fort Bend County Libraries’ Genealogy and Local History Department will present a special program, “Family-History Research: Beginning African-American Genealogy,” on Tuesday, February 25, from 2:00 to 3:00 pm, in the Computer Lab at the Fulshear Branch Library, 6350 GM Library Road, off Texas Heritage Parkway.

Daniel Sample, manager of the Genealogy and Local History department, will discuss many of the resources that are available to family-history researchers, with special focus on tools to help individuals who are researching African-American family histories.

Learn how to trace African-American ancestors back to the 1870 census. Get tips on how to extend family-history research into the years before the American Civil War took place.

Other online resources, such as the Ancestry.com database, items that are available on microfilm, and print resources will also be discussed.

The class is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us).