FASFA Workshops

Join HCPL's new college and career team, FutureU, for a presentation and overview of the 2025 FAFSA application. We will be guiding you through the steps, and cover all that you will need to complete the form. We'll answer your questions, simplify the process, and help you prepare to earn your financial aid! They will be at the Maud Marks Branch Library on Saturday, January 4, at 11 AM and Monday, January 27, at 3:30 PM.