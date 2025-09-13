Family Storytime and Crafts

Join us for a cozy and fun Family Storytime at the Maud Smith Marks library! Bring the whole family and settle in for a delightful session of stories, songs, and interactive activities perfect for all ages. Wear your comfiest pajamas, and feel free to bring a favorite stuffed animal or blanket for extra snuggly vibes.

This program is designed to foster a love of reading and build early literacy skills, all while creating special memories together. Whether you’re winding down for the evening or just looking for a fun outing, Family Storytime is the perfect way to connect and enjoy quality time with your loved ones.

No registration required—just drop in and join the fun! Pajamas encouraged but not required.