Saturday, June 10, 2023 9:00 - 10:30 am – Family Nature Scavenger Hunt

Bring the family and enjoy a nature scavenger hunt in Willow Fork Park, assisted by the Texas Master Naturalists - Coastal Prairie Chapter. A list of items to identify will be provided, all you need is an enthusiasm for nature and a digital camera or phone to take pictures of items located. There may even be some “dinosaur eggs” hidden in the park—join Friends of Willow Fork Park to find out!

Meet at the pavilion anytime between 9 and 10:30 to join the hunt, then stay and enjoy Willow Fork Park’s Butterfly Garden, playground, walking/bike paths, Frisbee golf and picnic areas.

Willow Fork Park was developed by Willow Fork Drainage District in collaboration with Katy ISD and is located at the northwest corner of 99/Grand Parkway and Cinco Ranch Blvd., north of Cinco Ranch High School.

This is a free family–friendly activity for all ages.