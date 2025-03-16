Family History Class - Death Records

Have you ever wondered where your ancestors came from? Are you curious about their military history or daily lives? Begin your family-history research at Fort Bend County Libraries’ Genealogy and Local History Department at George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview in Richmond.

Library staff present different classes every month to help family-history researchers pursue their genealogy search.

The next class, “Family-History Research: Finding Death Records,” will take place on Saturday, March 22, from 10:30 to 11:30 am, in the Computer Lab.

Learn how to use various online resources to discover an ancestor’s death date, burial information, and probate records. Information on how to obtain obituaries, pension records, and death certificates will also be discussed.

The class is free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. To register online at Fort Bend County Libraries’ website (www.fortbendlibraries.gov).