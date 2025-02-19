We invite you to a FREE Family Health Expo on Saturday, February 22, 2025, from 10 AM - 1 PM at Royal High School (34499 Royal Rd, Brookshire, TX).
This event is packed with valuable health resources, screenings, and fun activities for all ages!
✔ Blood pressure screenings & CPR demonstrations
✔ Healthy food demos & samples
✔ Mental health, dental, and wellness resources
✔ Fitness & dance activities for kids & teens
✔ Blood drive – donate & save lives!
Don’t miss this chance to connect, learn, and take charge of your health!
🔗Learn more and register today: https://bit.ly/3CUU9se
Info
