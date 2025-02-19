We invite you to a FREE Family Health Expo on Saturday, February 22, 2025, from 10 AM - 1 PM at Royal High School (34499 Royal Rd, Brookshire, TX).

This event is packed with valuable health resources, screenings, and fun activities for all ages!

✔ Blood pressure screenings & CPR demonstrations

✔ Healthy food demos & samples

✔ Mental health, dental, and wellness resources

✔ Fitness & dance activities for kids & teens

✔ Blood drive – donate & save lives!

Don’t miss this chance to connect, learn, and take charge of your health!

🔗Learn more and register today: https://bit.ly/3CUU9se