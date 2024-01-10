Falcon Ranch HOA Election/Annual Meeting

As required by the governing documents of The Falcon Ranch Homeowners' Association, Inc., an Annual Meeting of the Members will be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 6:30 p.m., located at The Falcon Ranch Clubhouse, 24820 Forest Canyon Ln., Katy, Texas 77494.

The meeting will be held for the following purposes:

To elect 3 Board Member(s).

To transact any other properly presented business.

Please see here for more candidate information.

2024 Annual Meeting Agenda

Tuesday, January 23, 2024

1. Call to Order - 6:30 p.m.

2. Approval of Minutes for Last Annual Meeting

3. Financial Report

4. Election of Board Member(s)

5. Committee Reports and New Business

6. Question & Answer Period

7. Adjournment

If you plan to attend the meeting, please arrive 15 minutes early to sign in and receive your materials. The meeting will begin promptly at 6:30 p.m. If you do not plan to attend the meeting, please complete ONE of the voting options on the HOAst online voting platform no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, January 22, 2024.

Voting is easy online with our electronic voting partner, HOAst! Simply login to your account on spectrumam.com and navigate to the online voting tab. Press the Online Voting button on the new screen and sign the user terms of service (you will only need to do this your first time using the HOAst platform). From there you follow the prompts to complete your online vote. Please see here for more information.

Immediately following the Annual Meeting, we may have a Board Meeting for the Board Members to appoint officers.

If you would like a paper ballot to email, Jessica Brown, at JBrown@SpectrumAM.com.

We look forward to seeing you. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email contact@spectrumam.com.