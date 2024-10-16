Epiphany of the Lord Fall Festival

Epiphany of the Lord Catholic School’s Annual Fall Festival

Bring the entire family out for a day of fun with inflatables, a petting zoo, face painting, a pumpkin patch, carnival games, a beer garden and more. Team competitions include a cornhole tournament benefiting the school’s athletics program and chili cook-off. Proceeds benefit Epiphany of the Lord Catholic School.

Deadline to register for the cornhole tournament is October 16.

Tickets, competition registrations and more information are available online via the event website.

Epiphany of the Lord Catholic School 20910 Highland Knolls Drive, Katy, Texas 77450
