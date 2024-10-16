Epiphany of the Lord Catholic School’s Annual Fall Festival

× Expand Epiphany of the Lord Catholic School Fall Festival Sponsorships (Instagram Post) - Public/neighborhood post ECS Fall Festival 2024

Bring the entire family out for a day of fun with inflatables, a petting zoo, face painting, a pumpkin patch, carnival games, a beer garden and more. Team competitions include a cornhole tournament benefiting the school’s athletics program and chili cook-off. Proceeds benefit Epiphany of the Lord Catholic School.

Deadline to register for the cornhole tournament is October 16.

Tickets, competition registrations and more information are available online via the event website.