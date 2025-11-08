Epiphany of the Lord Catholic School Fall Festival

× Expand Epiphany of the Lord Catholic School 2025 Fall Festival flyers - Presenting Poster Epiphany of the Lord Fall Festival 2025

Bring the entire family out for a day of fun with inflatables, a petting zoo, face painting, pumpkin smash, carnival games, food, a beer garden, and more.

Proceeds benefit Epiphany of the Lord Catholic School.

Tickets and more information are available at epiphanycatholic.school/fall-festival.