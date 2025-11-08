Epiphany of the Lord Catholic School Fall Festival

Epiphany of the Lord Catholic School 20910 Highland Knolls Drive, Katy, Texas 77450

Bring the entire family out for a day of fun with inflatables, a petting zoo, face painting, pumpkin smash, carnival games, food, a beer garden, and more.

Proceeds benefit Epiphany of the Lord Catholic School.

Tickets and more information are available at epiphanycatholic.school/fall-festival.

Festival, Fundraiser
832-391-6500
