Epiphany of the Lord Catholic School "Epiphany's Emerald City" Gala

Epiphany of the Lord Catholic School Epiphany of the Lord Catholic School hosts its annual gala, themed "Epiphany's Emerald City" on March 22, 2025.

Epiphany Catholic School will host its annual gala on March 22, inviting guests to follow the yellow brick road to “Epiphany’s Emerald City.”

The gala serves as a major fundraiser for the school, with all proceeds benefiting operating costs while also funding projects and endeavors which enhance Epiphany’s mission and vision.

The evening includes a cocktail hour featuring signature event cocktails, dinner, wine pull, silent and live auctions, and dancing. The school will also recognize one of many of its generous supporters with the Seat of Wisdom award.