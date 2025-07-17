Eclipse, High N Dry to perform at the Wildcatter Saloon

Eclipse, a Journey tribute band, will perform with High N Dry, a Def Leppard tribute band, at 8 p.m. today. Doors open at 7 p.m.

The show is restricted to patrons 21 and older. Valid identification is required.

General admission tickets cost $10 in advance and $15 at the door. Free table reservations are available by calling 281-392-BEER or messaging the venue directly.

All ticket sales are final. Show times are subject to change.

***THIS IS A 21 and UP EVENT***