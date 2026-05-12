Step into a magical evening at Downtown Disney!

Join us on Saturday, May 16 from 6–9 PM at Historic Town Square for a fun-filled night the whole family will love.

Enjoy appearances from your favorite characters, sing along to classic Disney music, and explore a variety of food and drink options. Kids can enjoy fun activities, visit the petting zoo, and experience all the fun and flair throughout the square.

Whether you’re young or just young at heart, there’s something for everyone—so grab your friends, bring the family, and come make some magical memories with us!