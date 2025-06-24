FBCL - Fulshear Branch Library 1 - 11.21.2023.jpg

Documentary Viewing: A Journey Through American Music

Join us for a musical journey through the origins of American music presented by Morgan Freeman.

The series mixes documentary and performance while retracing the roots American music and features performances at Montreux from such legendary artists as Muddy Waters, Ray Charles, Miles Davis, Al Green, Carlos Santana and Eric Clapton.

The featured episodes are Blues Beginning & Sounds of Jazz.

Fort Bend County Libraries

Fulshear Branch Library 6350 GM Library Road, Fulshear, Texas
