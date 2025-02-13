× Expand Fort Bend Seniors Copy of 2025 5.5 X 8.5 Designer Bag Bingo - 1 2nd Annual Designer Bag Bingo

Join Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels on Galentine’s Day, 2/13/2025, for the return of Designer Bag Bingo, a fun version of an old classic! You will play 9 games of Bingo for a chance to win a designer handbag with a minimum value of $250! The last game of the night will be a blackout game for the grand prize, a Louis Vuitton!

Doors open at 6:00 pm and the first number will be called at 6:30 pm.

Other activities include a bucket raffle, mystery raffle, and more! Light appetizers will be provided with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase.

EVENT SCHEDULE

6:00 PM | Doors & Bucket Raffle Open

6:30 PM | Let the Games Begin!

9:30 PM | Bingo Ends