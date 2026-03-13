Denim & Diamonds - Casino Night

Get ready for a night of fun and philanthropy at the Denim and Diamonds Casino Night on Friday, May 1, 2026, at the Hemi Hideout, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM! The event will feature exciting casino games, live music by the Earl Sanders, Jr. Band, live and silent auctions, and delicious food and drinks.

Proceeds from the evening will go towards funding teacher and campus grants at Royal ISD,

supporting the growth and development of our educational community.