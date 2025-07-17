Cadetes de Linares El Último Batallón & Grupo FH at Texas Rodeo Saloon

Texas Rodeo Saloon is proud to Welcome Cadetes de Linares El Último Batallón & Grupo FH on Saturday, July 19, 2025!

This is a Free concert with limited tables for sale.

21+ only. Doors Open @ 8:00 pm. All Sales Final

The Cadets of Linares The Last Battalion are a legendary group of Norteña music, offering authentic Mexican melodies to their followers for decades. Famous for their unique style and lyrics that talk about life, love, and struggle, they have marked a milestone in the Norteña music industry. Whether you are a forever fan, or discovering new music, Cadets of Linares The Last Battalion will never disappoint you. Buy your tickets at Ticketón and be part of an impressive concert experience.

Terms:

All tickets are final sale and cannot be exchanged or refunded. In the case of an event cancellation without a rescheduled date, a full refund will be automatically issued to each patron on the credit card used to purchase. By purchasing a ticket to this event, you agree to this purchase policy. Before purchasing your tickets, please confirm the title, time and location of the event.