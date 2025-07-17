David Lee Garza y los Musicales at Texas Rodeo Saloon

David Lee Garza y Los Musicales

Friday, July 18, 2025 at Texas Rodeo Saloon

Texas Rodeo Saloon is excited to welcome back one of Tejano music's most enduring acts, David Lee Garza y Los Musicales, for what promises to be an unforgettable evening of authentic Texas music. With over three decades in the business, Garza has established himself as a master of progressive Conjunto and distinctive Tejano music, creating a unique sound that's instantly recognizable throughout the Southwest.

The veteran musician's accordion-driven style has earned him collaborations with Grammy Award-winning artists across multiple genres, from Tejano legends like Little Joe y La Familia, Jimmy Gonzales, and Bobby Pulido to Americana favorites including Kevin Fowler, Cory Morrow, and Johnny Rodriguez. This cross-genre appeal demonstrates Garza's versatility and the universal appeal of his earthy blend of Country, Tex-Mex, and traditional Tejano sounds.

David Lee Garza y Los Musicales have built their reputation on the demanding dance and festival touring circuit, delivering easily danceable melodies that keep crowds moving all night long. Their string of hits, including "Con El Tiempo," "Hey David Who's That Gringo," "Cuatro Caminos," and "Te Quiero Te Amo," have kept them at the top of charts and in the hearts of loyal fans who have followed them for decades.

This road-proven band's rock-steady ascent in the industry has earned recognition from every corner of the Tex-Mex, Americana, and Tejano music world. Their combination of musical excellence and authentic regional flavor makes them a perfect fit for Texas Rodeo Saloon's atmosphere, where the music and dancing tradition continues.

Event Details:

Doors: 8:00 PM

21+ only Seating: All tables reserved - book now for best seating

Terms:

All tickets are final sale and cannot be exchanged or refunded. In the case of an event cancellation without a rescheduled date, a full refund will be automatically issued to each patron on the credit card used to purchase. By purchasing a ticket to this event, you agree to this purchase policy. Before purchasing your tickets, please confirm the title, time and location of the event.