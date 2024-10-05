Database: Brainfuse Homework Help for Teens

Homework got you down? Get online homework help through your library!

The library staff will demonstrate how to use the SkillSurfer section of Brainfuse. SkillSurfer is a skills-building section in which students may receive additional exercises to help them master the concepts being taught in their homework lessons.

This program is for teens in grades 9 through 12.

Seating is limited. Registration is required. Register in person, online or by calling the library on 281-395-1311.