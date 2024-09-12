brainfuse.png

Cinco Ranch Library

Database: Brainfuse Homework Help for Teens

Homework got you down? Get online homework help through your library!

The library staff will demonstrate how to use the SkillSurfer section of Brainfuse. SkillSurfer is a skills-building section in which students may receive additional exercises to help them master the concepts being taught in their homework lessons.

This program is for teens in grades 9 through 12.

Seating is limited. Registration is required. Register in person, online or by calling the library on 281-395-1311. 

Info

Screenshot 2023-09-12 at 6.02.16 PM.png

CRBL

Cinco Ranch Branch Library 2620 Commercial Center Boulevard, Cinco Ranch, Texas
Education
to
Google Calendar - Database: Brainfuse Homework Help for Teens - 2024-10-08 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Database: Brainfuse Homework Help for Teens - 2024-10-08 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Database: Brainfuse Homework Help for Teens - 2024-10-08 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Database: Brainfuse Homework Help for Teens - 2024-10-08 18:00:00 ical