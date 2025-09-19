CURE-Ageous 5k 2024.jpg

Cross Creek West

The CURE-Ageous 5K Fun Run returns to the streets of Cross Creek West for a good cause 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 18.

CURE-Ageous 5K Returns to Cross Creek West Oct. 18

Participants will meet at 31427 Cross Creek West Blvd. in Fulshear for the start of the race, which benefits the IBC Network Foundation. The non-profit is dedicated to raising awareness of Inflammatory Breast Cancer and funds for research of a cure. The foundation will receive 100 percent of the donations and runner registration fees.

Participants and well-wishers will also enjoy vendors, activities and healthy street eats for purchase from food trucks.

Register and receive more information at https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Fulshear/CrossCreekWestCourageous5kFunRun.

Info

Waterhole at Cross Creek West 31427 Cross Creek West Blvd., Fulshear, Texas 77441
Fundraiser, track and field
to
