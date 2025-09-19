CURE-Ageous 5K Returns to Cross Creek West Oct. 18

× Expand Cross Creek West The CURE-Ageous 5K Fun Run returns to the streets of Cross Creek West for a good cause 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 18.

Participants will meet at 31427 Cross Creek West Blvd. in Fulshear for the start of the race, which benefits the IBC Network Foundation. The non-profit is dedicated to raising awareness of Inflammatory Breast Cancer and funds for research of a cure. The foundation will receive 100 percent of the donations and runner registration fees.

Participants and well-wishers will also enjoy vendors, activities and healthy street eats for purchase from food trucks.

Register and receive more information at https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Fulshear/CrossCreekWestCourageous5kFunRun.