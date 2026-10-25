Crossing Borders, Changing Lives: An 80s Night Benefit for Isaías Mendoza

× Expand Evelyn Mendoza Event Flier

Crossing Borders, Changing Lives: An 80s Night Benefit for Isaías is a special evening bringing our community together to support Isaías Ezequiel Mendoza, a young man from Argentina whose life was forever changed after a devastating act of bullying left him with a severe traumatic brain injury. Isaías continues to undergo extensive medical treatment and rehabilitation, and this event will help provide much-needed support for his ongoing care.

Enjoy an incredible night featuring:

🎸 Live 80s music by The Lost Boys

🎧 DJ Pancake playing 80s hits and keeping the music going all night

🕺 Dancing all night long

🍽️ Fajita dinner included with VIP tickets and VIP tables

🍹 Drinks and a cash bar

📸 Retro photo opportunities

✨ Neon décor, disco balls, and unforgettable 80s vibes

❤️ A chance to make a real impact in someone’s life

Whether you attend with friends, family, or coworkers, your participation helps demonstrate that compassion knows no borders. Every ticket purchased and every sponsorship brings hope to Isaías and his family as they continue their journey toward recovery.

📅 Event Details

Date: Friday, December 18, 2026

Time: 6:30 PM – 12:00 AM

Location: Palacio Maria Banquet Hall

21728 Highland Knolls Drive

Katy, TX 77450

🎟 Ticket Options

General Admission – $30

VIP Ticket – $100 (Includes Fajita Dinner and 2 Drink Tickets)

VIP Table (10 Guests) – $1,000 (includes 10 Tickets, 10 Fajita Dinners, and 20 Drink Tickets)

100% of event proceeds will go directly toward supporting Isaías and his family's ongoing medical and rehabilitation needs.

Join us for an unforgettable night where great music, generous hearts, and a shared purpose come together.

One Night. One Community. One Mission.

Crossing Borders. Changing Lives. ❤️