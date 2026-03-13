Cross Creek West Walks With the Animals at Wildlife Expo March 14

× Expand Cross Creek West Nature is calling and Cross Creek West will answer with the ultimate day of animal adventures during the community's Wildlife Expo & Home Tour, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14.

Nature is calling and Cross Creek West will answer with the ultimate day of animal adventures during the community's Wildlife Expo & Home Tour, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14.

The public is invited to walk and talk with animals at the Waterhole amenity complex, 4803 Garden Crest Lane in Fulshear, while enjoying a DJ, stilt walkers, nature exhibits, children's activities, face painters and more, as well as photo ops with feathered friends and scaly showstoppers. Model homes will feature a different set of animals and wildlife organizations to meet and greet, plus a chance to win a yearlong Houston Zoo family membership. Admission is free.

For more information about Cross Creek West, visit www.crosscreekwesttx.com.