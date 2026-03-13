Cross Creek West Walks With the Animals at Wildlife Expo March 14
to
Cross Creek West 4803 Garden Crest Lane, Fulshear, Texas 77441
Cross Creek West
Nature is calling and Cross Creek West will answer with the ultimate day of animal adventures during the community's Wildlife Expo & Home Tour, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14.
Nature is calling and Cross Creek West will answer with the ultimate day of animal adventures during the community's Wildlife Expo & Home Tour, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14.
The public is invited to walk and talk with animals at the Waterhole amenity complex, 4803 Garden Crest Lane in Fulshear, while enjoying a DJ, stilt walkers, nature exhibits, children's activities, face painters and more, as well as photo ops with feathered friends and scaly showstoppers. Model homes will feature a different set of animals and wildlife organizations to meet and greet, plus a chance to win a yearlong Houston Zoo family membership. Admission is free.
For more information about Cross Creek West, visit www.crosscreekwesttx.com.
Info
Perry Homes