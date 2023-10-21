Cross Creek West Saddles Up for Trail of Treats Oct. 21

× Expand Cross Creek West Cross Creek West Train of Treats Cross Creek West will host a Western-themed Trail of Treats, 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. The free event is open to the public.

All Cross Creek West trails will end in fun, sweets and treats during a Western-themed Trail of Treats, 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at 4803 Garden Crest Lane.

The free event is an opportunity for guests to explore the Fulshear community’s trail system and model homes while enjoying a hoedown featuring inflatables, a food truck, photo opportunities and more. Builders will be handing out candy and other treats to young buckaroos at their model homes.

For more information about Cross Creek West, visit www.crosscreekwesttx.com.