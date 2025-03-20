Cross Creek West Culinary Crawl Home Tour Returns April 26

× Expand Cross Creek West Untitled design - 2 Cross Creek West invites people to come hungry and leave inspired during the 2nd annual Culinary Crawl Home Tour, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 26, at the community’s model home park, 4803 Garden Crest Lane in Fulshear.

During the event, each model will serve up small bites from local restaurants, including Doziers BBQ, Molina’s Cantina, Anthonie’s Market Grill, The Rouxpour, Local Table, Pier 36 Seafood & Oyster Bar, TJ’s Catering and Grammys Cookie Jar. Tunes spun by a DJ will accompany the food. Guests can enter to win gift cards from the restaurants as well as a $500 grand prize. For more information and to RSVP, visit www.crosscreekwesttx.com/crawl.

To learn more about Cross Creek West, visit www.crosscreekwesttx.com.