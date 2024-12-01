Cricut Orientation

This orientation session on Monday, January 13, 6 PM – 8 PM, will instruct participants on how to use the Cricut in the library. Those completing the class will then be able to schedule time to use the Cricut machines at HCPL branches and MakerCentral, at which time they will complete a short machine-specific orientation at the location of their choice. Attendees will also receive the Cricut and Cricut Air badges in Beanstack upon completion of orientation. Registration is required and space is limited! Sign up today!