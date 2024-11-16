Creativity Fest

to

Jordan High School 27500 Fulshear Bend Drive, Katy, Texas 77441

Jordan High School's Film Head Productions presents its first ever Creativity Fest, a time where you can explore various creative activities, connect with our community, and help those in need by donating to charities.

We’ll have amazing creative talents, products from the community, and will collect items to donate to charity. Entry is free!

Info

Screenshot 2023-06-29 at 1.32.42 PM.png

Satterfield and Pontikes Construction

Jordan High School 27500 Fulshear Bend Drive, Katy, Texas 77441
Art, charity, fun
to
Google Calendar - Creativity Fest - 2024-11-16 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Creativity Fest - 2024-11-16 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Creativity Fest - 2024-11-16 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Creativity Fest - 2024-11-16 15:00:00 ical