Creativity & Confidence Workshop
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Mockingbird Books 24210 Westheimer Parkway #600 , Katy, Texas 77494
Courtesy of Aurora Hart
MockingbirdWorkshopFlyer - 1
Creativity & Confidence Workshop for girls ages 8-14 at Mockingbird Books on October 12.
Join local author Aurora Hart for a small-group Creativity & Confidence Workshop for girls ages 8-14 at Mockingbird Books in Katy.
The workshop is centered around confidence, self-worth, reflection, and giving girls a little space to think about who they are and what matters to them. We’ll talk about determination and integrity, make bracelets, and spend time connecting in a positive, creative setting.
Each participant will receive a copy of Draw Your Light: A Coloring & Reflection Book for Confidence & Self-Worth.
The workshop is $20 per participant and space is limited to 8 girls, so advance registration is required.
October 12, 2026 at 6:00 PM
Mockingbird Books – Katy, TX
To reserve a spot, call Mockingbird Books at (346) 387-9175.