× Expand Courtesy of Aurora Hart MockingbirdWorkshopFlyer - 1 Creativity & Confidence Workshop for girls ages 8-14 at Mockingbird Books on October 12.

Join local author Aurora Hart for a small-group Creativity & Confidence Workshop for girls ages 8-14 at Mockingbird Books in Katy.

The workshop is centered around confidence, self-worth, reflection, and giving girls a little space to think about who they are and what matters to them. We’ll talk about determination and integrity, make bracelets, and spend time connecting in a positive, creative setting.

Each participant will receive a copy of Draw Your Light: A Coloring & Reflection Book for Confidence & Self-Worth.

The workshop is $20 per participant and space is limited to 8 girls, so advance registration is required.

October 12, 2026 at 6:00 PM

Mockingbird Books – Katy, TX

To reserve a spot, call Mockingbird Books at (346) 387-9175.