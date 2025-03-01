Cornhole Tournament benefitting Society Prosper

Union Kitchen 9920 Gaston Rd, Katy, Texas 77494

We're excited to invite YOU to our first annual Cornhole Tournament at the Union Kitchen in Katy on March 1!! Let's come together to make a difference and help children overcome abuse.

Team registration includes lunch and an event t-shirt per player. Must sign up by February 20! General admission includes a delicious lunch from Union Kitchen.

This is a community event and we would love to see you and your family there! Bring your loved ones and enjoy a day of fun, games, and giving back. Tickets are limited - grab yours now! www.societyprosper.org/events

charity, Fundraiser, outdoors
