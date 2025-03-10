Cooper Wade is as real as country music gets! At 6’3″ tall and 265lbs he is literally the biggest thing coming out of the Texas Country Music scene. His new album “I A’int Playin Around” is further proof that Cooper believes in playing Real Country Music everywhere he goes and his current single “High Time” is steadily climbing the charts. His last 4 radio singles have all gone top 50 on the Texas Regional Radio Report and he isn’t showing signs of slowing down. He is an extremely talented musician, accomplished songwriter and an incredible entertainer who loves to perform his own music as well as the classic country music he grew up listening to like Merle Haggard, George Strait, Charlie Pride, Hank Williams Jr., Don Williams, Conway Twitty and many others.

Cooper comes from a musical family and he started playing the piano at age 6, drums at age 12 and guitar at age 15. He received a Percussion Performance degree from Baylor University with a minor in piano and voice. He loves to perform on stage where he plays multiple instruments at each show.

As big as Cooper is on the outside, his heart is even bigger on the inside. He has a love for working with children and you can find him singing room to room at children’s hospitals and special events/fundraisers regularly throughout the year.

**All event dates are subject to change**

****No Balls, Glass or Alcohol allowed on Central Green Property****