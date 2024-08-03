× Expand EPA Composting

Saturday August 3, 2024, 9 am

Composting in the Home Garden

Sam Guardiola - Ft. Bend County Master Gardeners

This is a great opportunity to learn how to convert garden waste and kitchen scrapes into plant food. You do not need a big area to start your home composting project. Learn all the composting tips and steps from an expert from the Ft. Bend Master Gardeners. Also learn about the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension ServiceMaster Gardener program and how you can get involved with this popular program.

The 1-hour program starts at 9 AM at the pavilion at Willow Fork Park.

Willow Fork Park was developed by Willow Fork Drainage District in collaboration with Katy ISD and is located at the northwest corner of 99/Grand Parkway and Cinco Ranch Blvd., north of Cinco Ranch High School