Composting in the Home Garden

to

Willow Fork Park 23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, Texas 77494

Saturday August 3, 2024, 9 am

Composting in the Home Garden

Sam Guardiola - Ft. Bend County Master Gardeners

This is a great opportunity to learn how to convert garden waste and kitchen scrapes into plant food. You do not need a big area to start your home composting project. Learn all the composting tips and steps from an expert from the Ft. Bend Master Gardeners. Also learn about the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension ServiceMaster Gardener program and how you can get involved with this popular program.

The 1-hour program starts at 9 AM at the pavilion at Willow Fork Park.

Willow Fork Park was developed by Willow Fork Drainage District in collaboration with Katy ISD and is located at the northwest corner of 99/Grand Parkway and Cinco Ranch Blvd., north of Cinco Ranch High School

Info

Willow Fork Park

Willow Fork Drainage District

Willow Fork Park 23440 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Katy, Texas 77494
do it your yourself
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Composting in the Home Garden - 2024-08-03 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Composting in the Home Garden - 2024-08-03 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Composting in the Home Garden - 2024-08-03 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Composting in the Home Garden - 2024-08-03 09:00:00 ical