Common Grounds for Parkinson's

to

Living Word Lutheran Church 3700 South Mason Road, Cinco Ranch, Texas 77450

Houston Area Parkinson Society (HAPS) - Katy is hosting Common Grounds, a social gathering designed to bring the local Parkinson's community together over coffee and camaraderie, providing a fun and relaxed opportunity to meet others living with the disease, their families, and care partners, as well as HAPS staff.

HAPS is a local non-profit that serves, educates and advocates for those affected by Parkinson’s disease in our community.

Info

Screenshot 2023-09-12 at 1.52.26 PM.png

Google

Living Word Lutheran Church 3700 South Mason Road, Cinco Ranch, Texas 77450
Public Meeting
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Common Grounds for Parkinson's - 2025-03-08 09:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Common Grounds for Parkinson's - 2025-03-08 09:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Common Grounds for Parkinson's - 2025-03-08 09:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Common Grounds for Parkinson's - 2025-03-08 09:30:00 ical