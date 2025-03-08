Common Grounds for Parkinson's

Houston Area Parkinson Society (HAPS) - Katy is hosting Common Grounds, a social gathering designed to bring the local Parkinson's community together over coffee and camaraderie, providing a fun and relaxed opportunity to meet others living with the disease, their families, and care partners, as well as HAPS staff.

HAPS is a local non-profit that serves, educates and advocates for those affected by Parkinson’s disease in our community.