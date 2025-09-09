Calling all creative tweens! Come hang out, make new friends, and try your hand at a fun new craft project each month. From simple DIYs to fun seasonal creations, you’ll leave with something amazing you made yourself. All materials provided. Open to tweens in 6th grade through 8th grade (ages 11-14).

This event is also offered on:

Tween Craft Club

Tuesday, October 28, 2025 (4:30 PM – 5:30 PM)

Tween Craft Club

Tuesday, November 25, 2025 (4:30 PM – 5:30 PM)