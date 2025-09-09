Screenshot 2024-11-14 at 4.54.17 AM.png

Tween Craft Club

Calling all creative tweens! Come hang out, make new friends, and try your hand at a fun new craft project each month. From simple DIYs to fun seasonal creations, you’ll leave with something amazing you made yourself. All materials provided. Open to tweens in 6th grade through 8th grade (ages 11-14).

This event is also offered on:

Tuesday, October 28, 2025 (4:30 PM – 5:30 PM)

Tuesday, November 25, 2025 (4:30 PM – 5:30 PM)

Harris County Public Library

Katy Branch Library 5414 Franz Road, Katy, Texas 77493
Art, Education, Fun
